Trump should defy Netanyahu over nuclear talks with Iran, says its foreign minister

Abbas Araghchi made the comments in a piece published by the Guardian newspaper on Tuesday.

Araghchi was writing a day after Netanyahu held talks with Trump in the US in which Israel’s calls to consider fresh attacks on Iran were discussed alongside the Gaza peace plan.

Araghchi made a direct appeal to Trump to set aside Israeli warnings and realise a narrow window has opened to restart negotiations with Iran. It is one of his most direct appeals to Washington to restart talks and include Iran in a recalibrated Middle East.

The US administration now faces a dilemma: it can continue writing blank cheques for Israel with American taxpayer dollars and credibility, or be part of a tectonic change for the better.”

He insisted that Iran remains open to negotiation so long as a capitulation is not required and says an unnecessary crisis can be avoided through talks.

He reveals without naming any specific country that he “has been made aware that there is an unprecedented willingness amongst mutual friends of Iran and the US to facilitate dialogue and underwrite the full and verifiable implementation of any negotiated outcome”.

endNewsMessage1