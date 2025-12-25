Iran’s progress in scientific field ‘enemies’ major concern’: AEOI chief

Speaking at the 1st Conference of Nuclear Medicine in Tehran on Thursday, he stated, “Relying upon the assistance of the Almighty God, Iran is moving forwards the path of knowledge and should not neglect in this way an iota.”

Benefitting from the scientists, elites and talented youth, the country has managed to achieve considerable progress in the scientific field, he said, adding that Iran is indebted its scientific progress to the sublime recommendations of Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Turning to the recent 12-day war imposed by Israel against the country, AEOI chief highlighted that the outbreak of war showed that scientific progress of the country is the major concern of enemies in a way that they [enemies] killed nuclear scientists and talented youth of the country.

