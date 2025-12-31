Iranian Labour News Agency
Tehran slams Netanyahu’s decades of anti-Iran rhetoric

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei has reacted to a CNN video compilation highlighting decades of repeated claims by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding Iran’s nuclear program.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ismail Baghaei has responded to a CNN video compilation that revisits decades of statements by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding Iran's nuclear program.

In a message published on the social media platform X, Baghaei referred to a video released by the CNN television network documenting what he described as the repeated claims made by the Israeli prime minister about Iran’s nuclear activities since 1996.

 

