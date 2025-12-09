Iranian Armed Forces enhanced military power: Spox

Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, Deputy for Cultural and Soft Warfare at Iran’s Armed Forces General Staff and the senior spokesperson for the armed forces, said during a visit by cultural officials to the IRGC Aerospace Force exhibition that all military systems showcased were “entirely indigenous,” developed by young Iranian scientists, the Aerospace Force, and the Defense Ministry.

Referring to the recent 12-day war, Shekarchi said the enemy—despite possessing the most advanced defense systems and receiving full support from the United States—was defeated on the battlefield and ultimately resorted to “pleading and sending messages” to stop the fighting.

He added that the conflict proved Iran’s missile, drone and air-defense power had seized the initiative from the enemy, prompting the Islamic Republic of Iran to accelerate the strengthening of these capabilities.

