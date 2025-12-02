Iran has always been at forefront of fight against terrorism: Gharibabadi

As one of the main victims of terrorism, he emphasized that the country has always been at the forefront of fight against terrorism.

Iran’s deputy foreign minister pointed to a joint anti-terrorism drill between Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and Iran entitled “Sahand-2025 joint anti-terrorism exercise”, hosted by IRGC Ground Forces in East Azarbaijan Provincre in northwest Iran saying that the drill was held with the participation of 18 high-ranking delegations of SCO member states and regional-security organizations.

Turning to the fruitful experiences and capabilities of Iran’s armed forces in confronting any aggressive action against security and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Gharibabadi described hosting this exercise as an act of alignment and coalition-building in line with creating new regional security cooperation.

endNewsMessage1