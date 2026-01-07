Araghchi sends letter to his Iraqi counterpart
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi sent a written message to his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein on Tuesday regarding regional and international developments.
The Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Mohammad Kazem Al-Sedeq handed over the letter from the top Iranian diplomat to his Iraqi counterpart.
In the letter Araghchi explained Iran's views on the most prominent international issues, as well as the political and security situation in the region.