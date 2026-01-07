Iran strongly condemns Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon

In a statement on Tuesday, Esmail Beghaei, the spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, strongly condemned the Israeli regime’s airstrikes on southern and Bekaa regions of Lebanon.

He expressed his condolences to the families of the martyrs and expressed solidarity with the government and people of Lebanon.

The Israeli regime in its continuation of the violation of the ceasefire agreement, has intensified airstrikes on various regions of Lebanon. In a new round of attacks on Lebanon, the regime targeted the town of “Al-Manara” in the Bekaa region located in eastern Lebanon. Israeli warplanes also bombed the town of “Anan” located in southern Lebanon and attacked the town of “Ain Al-Tina” in the southern region.

