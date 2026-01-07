Qatar says to throw its weight behind Tehran-Washington talks

Speaking in a news conference on Tuesday, he stated, “In the light of the US president's recent threats against Iran, there is still an opportunity for diplomatic and political solutions concerning Iran."

Al-Ansari pointed out that Qatar is maintaining contacts with Tehran and Washington and backs all forms of dialogue intended to prevent escalation.

On the situation in Palestine, he stated that Doha is engaged with mediators to reopen the Rafah crossing into besieged Gaza and deliver aid.

