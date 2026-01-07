Iran's power has roots in its people, Pezeshkian says

Speaking at a public gathering in Tehran on Tuesday, President Pezeshkian said that Iran’s adversaries attempt to obstruct the nation’s progress through sanctions and economic restrictions while simultaneously portraying themselves as defenders of the Iranian people, President.ir reported.

Those who have committed widespread crimes and mass killings now claim to champion human rights, he said, calling such positions deeply contradictory.

Referring to the humanitarian crises in Gaza, Lebanon, and Palestine, the president highlighted blatant violations of human rights.

