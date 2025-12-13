Iran seizes foreign tanker with 6 mln liters of smuggled fuel

Mojtaba Ghahramani, Head of the Judiciary in Hormozgan Province, confirmed that the foreign tanker was intercepted in Iranian territorial waters near Jask. The operation targeted fuel smuggling networks and their operators.

Ghahramani noted that the vessel was operating without valid maritime travel documents or a cargo manifest for its fuel shipment. All navigation and auxiliary systems aboard the ship had been deliberately turned off, authorities added.

The tanker carried a crew of 18, composed of nationals from India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, according to the Judiciary official.

endNewsMessage1