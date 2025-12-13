Trip to Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan fruitful: Pezeshkian

The Iranian president arrived back in Tehran after a three-day official visit to Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan on Friday afternoon.

Pezeshkian had traveled to Turkmenistan to attend the International Conference on Peace and Trust and to meet with several participating leaders. He departed the country a short while ago, returning to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Speaking to journalists upon his arrival home, Pezeshkian said that the two-leg tour yielded postive results for the country.

