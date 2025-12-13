Iran, Oman top diplomats hold meeting in Ashgabat
Iranian and Omani foreign ministers met on Friday to discuss expanding economic cooperation and review regional issues, as Abbas Araghchi conferred with Badr Albusaidi on the sidelines of his Turkmenistan visit.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who was visiting Turkmenistan, met and conferred with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi on Friday.
During the meeting, the two top diplomats reviewed the current state of bilateral relations and discussed ways to expand cooperation across areas of mutual interest, with particular emphasis on economic and commercial ties.
The talks also included an exchange of views on regional developments, as both sides shared perspectives on ongoing issues in the region.