Iran dismisses Rafael Grossi as unfit for UN chief role

In a statement during a Security Council session on Monday, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, articulated Iran’s vision for principled and effective UN leadership, grounding his remarks in the core provisions of the UN Charter.

He stated that the power granted by Article 99, allowing the Secretary-General to bring threats to international peace before the Council, has been “paralyzed by the veto of a permanent member over the past two years.”

This period, he said, included “the genocidal war and grave war crimes committed by the Israeli regime in Gaza, the killing of UN humanitarian personnel and UN peacekeepers, and acts of aggression against regional countries.”

