Pakistan president sends message of solidarity to Iran
News code : 1730753
Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari sent a message of goodwill and solidarity to Iran’s top leadership after his aircraft entered Iranian airspace during an official trip to Iraq, according to a statement from Islamabad.
According to the President House, when the President’s plane entered Iranian airspace while en route from Islamabad to Baghdad, he sent a message of goodwill to the Iranian leadership.
The message was sent to the Iranian Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian.
President Zardari also emphasized mutual respect and highlighted the importance of strengthening relations within the region.