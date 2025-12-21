Pakistan president sends message of solidarity to Iran

According to the President House, when the President’s plane entered Iranian airspace while en route from Islamabad to Baghdad, he sent a message of goodwill to the Iranian leadership.

The message was sent to the Iranian Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian.

President Zardari also emphasized mutual respect and highlighted the importance of strengthening relations within the region.

