Israel masking defeats by threats: Senior military official

Iranian Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, said Israel is attempting to conceal a severe defeat in the12-day war through threats, media campaigns, and political maneuvers.

In a statement to Al Mayadeen, Vahidi commented on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s upcoming visit to the United States and ongoing Israeli threats against Iran, saying the Zionist entity is resorting to psychological warfare to distort reality.

Vahidi said Israel is seeking to project an image that does not reflect conditions on the ground, adding that it is facing serious internal and strategic problems and has failed to achieve any of its objectives in its confrontation with Iran.

