Iran executes Mossad agent

According to official sources, the death sentence of Ali Ardastani, son of Ahmad, was carried out at dawn on Wednesday, following final approval by Iran’s Supreme Court.

Ardastani had been convicted of spying for the Israeli spy and security service Mossad and transferring sensitive and classified information of the country to the Zionists.

Based on the case file, the convict was recruited by Mossad through cyberspace and carried out assigned missions in exchange for specified payments and false promises.

