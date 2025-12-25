In 12-day war, Iranians showed never bow down to bullying: FM

Speaking in a seminar entitled "Explanation of the country's foreign policy and regional circumstances," which was attended by business people in the city of Isfahan on Thursday, Araghchi said that "In a 12-day resistance, it was the enemy who was forced to retreat. They even demanded immediate negotiations for a ceasefire; negotiations that meant nothing more than accepting surrender, but the Iranian nation chose to stand firm."

Criticizing exaggerating on the impact of snapback mechanisms by some media inside the country, he said, The narratives that were created for the people about snapback were much larger than reality, and their goal was to psychologically paralyze the country's economy by creating fear, while in practice these tools are not as effective as they claim."

The Foreign Minister explained the duties of his ministry, saying: The first mission is to try to get the sanctions lifted; a mission that has never been forgotten and is pursued while preserving the principles, dignity, and interests of the country. The experience of the JCPOA and the negotiations that followed it is a valuable asset for us.

endNewsMessage1