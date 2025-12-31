Speaker Ghalibaf highlights Martyr Soleimani’s legacy in turning threats into opportunities

Speaking during an open session of Parliament on Wednesday, Ghalibaf congratulated the birth anniversary of Imam Ali (AS) and National Father’s Day, while commemorating the upcoming anniversary of the assassination of Lieutenant General Soleimani and his Iraqi companion, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

The parliament speaker referred to Martyr Soleimani as a global symbol in the fight against terrorism and a figure deeply admired by oppressed nations worldwide.

Ghalibaf said General Soleimani’s martyrdom did not mark the end of his path, but rather the beginning of a broader movement to expand the logic of resistance across the world.

As long as the idea of resistance remains alive among people, demonstrations are held for the liberation of Palestine, and the Israeli regime continues to lose credibility among global youth, the speaker said, Martyr Soleimani’s school of thought will endure.

He also emphasized that Martyr Soleimani’s legacy is now alive among Iranian youth and continues to illuminate the path against Global Arrogance.

endNewsMessage1