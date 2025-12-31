Terrorist cell dismantled in southeast Iran

The Public Relations Office of the Quds Base of Iran’s Southeast announced the identification and arrest of a terrorist cell affiliated with terrorist and anti-Iran groups in Saravan County.

According to the Public Relations Office of the Quds Base of the Southeast, the arrest took place during the operational exercise “Martyrs of Security 2.”

The terrorist cell, which had been responsible for carrying out multiple terrorist acts in the Saravan region over the past year, was identified and arrested following precise intelligence operations.

