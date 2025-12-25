Ghalibaf congratulates Christian counterparts on Christmas

In a letter to the parliament speakers of the Christian countries, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf congratulated the birthday anniversary of Prophet Jesus Christ (PBUH) and Christmas and the New Year.

"At a time when the world is facing complicated challenges and increasing tensions, there is an urgent need to strengthen dialogue and convergence between divine religions and benefit from the teachings of the great prophets in line with the shared goal of peaceful coexistence, justice, and the preservation of human dignity," he wrote in his congratulatory message.

