Top Iranian officials to decide on closing Strait of Hormuz: IRGC Navy chief

Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri emphasized the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, calling it “the world’s energy artery,” and stated that Iran has always ensured its security and kept it open. “However,” he questioned, “is it logical that the world benefits from this strait while Iran does not?”

The IRGC Navy chief warned about the environmental risks posed by nuclear-powered ships in the Persian Gulf, recalling a past incident between a Japanese vessel and a US submarine that caused oil leakage and ecological damage.

He criticized the presence of foreign military forces in the region, saying they create enmity to justify their continued presence.

