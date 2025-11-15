Media outlet discloses European draft resolution against Iran

Al Mayadeen reported that it has acquired the draft resolution European countries intend to submit during the upcoming session of the IAEA Board of Governors.

Accoridng to the report, the draft resolution demands Iran to suspend all enrichment and reprocessing activities, including research and development. It also states that Iran must fully comply with the provisions of the Additional Protocol.

The media outlet added that the document claims Iran has not provided the agency with any information regarding its enriched uranium stockpile over the past five months.

Iran’s Permanent Mission in Vienna warned that passing an anti-Iran resolution at next week’s IAEA Board of Governors meeting would be a “major mistake” and a new attempt by Western states to politicize the agency.

endNewsMessage1