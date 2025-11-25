IRGC dismantles terrorist team in SE Iran
News code : 1718713
The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the arrest of members of a terrorist cell in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan.
The Quds Base of the IRGC Ground Force said on Monday night in a statement that its units identified and arrested two members of a terrorist group operating in Sistan-Baluchestan.
According to the statement, the arrests were made during the ongoing “Martyrs of Security” operational drills in the southeast.
The unit said that forces seized two explosive suicide vests from the individuals.