Araghchi invites Lebanese counterpart to visit Tehran
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has invited his Lebanese counterpart Youssef Rajji to visit Tehran, rejecting the claims on Iran's meddling in Lebanon's internal affairs.
In a post on his X account on Friday in response to remarks by the Lebanese Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants , Araghchi wrote in the Arabic language, "My dear friend Youssef Rajji, the Lebanese Foreign Minister, has invited me for talks in an interview with MTV Lebanon."
Araghchi added that, "We do not interfere in Lebanon's internal affairs, but we welcome any dialogue aimed at advancing bilateral relations between Iran and Lebanon."