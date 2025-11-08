Trump admission shows involvement in Israeli aggression

In a post on his X account on Friday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Trump’s public admission that he was “very much in charge” of the Israeli assault leaves no doubt about Washington’s being “actively involved” in an “unlawful” act of aggression.

“This admission constitutes irrefutable evidence of America’s direct involvement and active complicity in Israel’s unprovoked act of aggression against Iran,” Baghaei said, according to Press TV.

He also recalled that, at the onset of the war, American officials had denied any role in the Israeli offensive. “US Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared on June 13, 2025, that Washington had no role in the war,” he noted, referring to Rubio’s statement at the time that the strikes were a “unilateral action” by Israel and that the US was “not involved in strikes against Iran.”

