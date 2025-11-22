Russia blames West for current impasse in Iran’s nuclear file

According to Sputnik, Russia’s Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, stated that the situation surrounding Iran’s nuclear file has completely reached a dead end, holding the European troika—the UK, Germany, and France—alongside the United States accountable for the current state of affairs.

Ulyanov warned that the consequences of the newly passed anti-Iran resolution will become evident soon. He noted that Tehran has already responded by warning the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that the Cairo Agreement is effectively coming to an end.

He added that despite Western claims that diplomacy is still alive, “thanks to their efforts, diplomacy is practically dead.”

endNewsMessage1