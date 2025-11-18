Oman’s new ambassador submits credentials to Araghchi

Yaarub bin Qahtan bin Nasser Albusaidi, the new ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman, submitted a copy of his credentials to Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Foreign Minister, during a meeting on Monday.

Iran’s Foreign Minister wished the new Omani ambassador success and described the brotherly and friendly relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Oman as “excellent.” He emphasized the determination of the leaders of the two countries to further deepen Tehran-Muscat relations in all areas of mutual interest.

The Omani ambassador, while conveying the warm greetings of his country’s foreign minister to Araghchi, stressed that based on the special directives of the Sultan of Oman and within the framework of the determination of both countries’ leaders, he would make every effort to utilize all available capacities in both countries to develop and expand relations in all fields.

