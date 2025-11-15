Iran warns of consequences of US military moves in Caribbean

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei warned of the dangerous consequences that increased U.S. military activities in the Caribbean and Latin America could have for international peace and security, calling for respect for Venezuela’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He described the threat of using force against Venezuela’s legitimate and elected government as a blatant violation of international law and a serious breach of the principles of the UN Charter—particularly the right of nations to self-determination and the prohibition of the use of force under Article 2(4).

Referring to multiple international reports characterizing US attacks on fishing boats as arbitrary and extrajudicial killings, the spokesman stressed the need to end the misuse of “counter-narcotics operations” as a pretext for infringing upon Venezuela’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

