Iran exposes Mossad-linked agents posing as journalists

The revelation, broadcast across national television channels on Tuesday, showed how Iranian intelligence operatives had located the precise residences of several of those either directly employed by or frequently appearing in the so-called “Iran International” anti-Iran television channel.

The broadcasts featured snapshots and details of the individuals’ actual residences in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The people included Babak Es’haghi, one of the channel’s reporters, whose whereabouts were revealed as the Fabregat Street in the occupied city of Holon near Tel Aviv.

