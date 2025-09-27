Snapback will fail just as military aggression did: Araghchi

Speaking at a press conference after the UN Security Council meeting, Araghchi stated that if irrational pressures replace law, no result will be achieved. "Iran will never bow to pressure, and we always respond to respect with reciprocity.”

He added that in Cairo, Iran reached a new framework of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), but stressed, “As we said, the activation of the snapback mechanism will render our agreement with the Agency unenforceable.”

The top Iranian diplomat warned that the European move in the Security Council would negatively affect Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA. He also underlined, “As I stated in my speech, the activation of the snapback is illegal.”

