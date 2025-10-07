West Asia’s crisis rooted in foreign military policies: Iran UN envoy

Speaking Monday local time before the UN Second Committee, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeed Iravani referred to last week’s General Assembly session, where world leaders stressed the urgency of addressing global challenges, strengthening multilateralism, fulfilling long-standing development commitments, and taking decisive action on climate change through climate finance, technology transfer, and sustainable development. Many, he said, also called for an end to unilateralism and demanded immediate international action to halt the genocide in Gaza.

Iravani emphasized that development cannot be pursued in isolation and requires stability, solidarity, cooperation, and equitable access to resources. Yet, he said, the continued failure of developed countries to fulfill their commitments — from providing predictable financing and environmental technologies to upholding multilateralism — has severely undermined global development efforts. Rising global military expenditures, he added, are diverting scarce resources away from urgent development priorities.

“The situation in the Middle East is extremely dire,” Iravani stressed that it is clearly the outcome of interventionist and militaristic policies by certain extra-regional powers, ongoing armed conflicts, prolonged occupation, and the genocide committed by the Israeli regime. These factors have consistently set back regional development and deepened its challenges.

