Iran-Pakistan cooperation contributes to regional peace: Larijani

Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, highlighted Pakistan’s strategic importance in regional security upon his arrival in Islamabad early Tuesday.

“Pakistan is an important and influential country in the region, holding a distinguished position in shaping regional security dynamics,” Larijani told reporters.

He noted that Iran and Pakistan share deep historical and cultural ties, adding that enhanced cooperation across multiple fields could play a critical role in supporting peace and stability amid evolving regional conditions.

