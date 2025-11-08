Iran response to Israel shattered all enemy calculations: IRGC spokesman

IRGC Spokesman and Deputy for Public Relations Brigadier General Naeini, in his remarks, honored the memory of the martyrs of national power, highlighting the high knowledge and eloquence of the late IRGC chief Major General Hossein Salami, noting that his speeches were always rich, deep, and impactful.

He said one indicator of defeat is when the aggressor requests a ceasefire, stressing, “In the 12-day imposed war, we were certainly victorious.”

The IRGC spokesman noted that the 12-day Israeli aggression against Iran was condemned by 120 countries, their governments, and state institutions. He emphasized that public resilience, economic and social endurance, unity between the people, government, and national institutions, and the strength of the armed forces played decisive roles in Iran’s victory.

