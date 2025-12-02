Iran never abandoned diplomacy, Araghchi says

His remarks came during an interview with the program Ma‘ Moosa Al Farei, following a high-level gathering on mediation efforts in Muscat.

“If the American side shows its readiness for a fair and balanced agreement based on mutual interests, the Islamic Republic of Iran will definitely consider the issue. We have never left the negotiating table, because diplomacy is an integral part of our approach and principles,” he said.

Regarding his recent visit to Muscat and the meetings he had, the Iranian top diplomat said that the main theme “was the unfortunate reality that international law and global systems have been increasingly influenced by the United States’ tendency to resort to force in international relations.”

endNewsMessage1