FM arrives in The Hague to attend OPCW summit
News code : 1718726
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in The Hague early Tuesday to participate in the 30th Session of the Conference of the States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention.
During this international gathering, the foreign minister will deliver a speech outlining the positions and views of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the key items on the meeting’s agenda.
Araghchi is also scheduled to meet and hold talks with the Dutch Foreign Minister during his stay.