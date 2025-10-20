Top General urges armed forces to stay at peak of readiness

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of Army cadets attended by senior commanders, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, congratulated the graduates and described them as officers of the Resistance Front and future leaders of the Army.

Today, Palestine is the beloved name of the world, and Gaza stands as a symbol of steadfastness and the triumph of blood over the sword, General Mousavi said.

The Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces highlighted the far-reaching consequences of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, stating that the operation marked the beginning of major regional and global developments.

