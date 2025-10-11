Israel asked to deliver message to Iran of no desire for war: Putin

Tensions between Iran and Israel soared after the occupation regime launched an unprovoked aggression on Iran on June 13, which triggered a 12-day war. The regime assassinated top commanders and nuclear scientists and also killed hundreds of civilians across the country. The United States also intervened, bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a breach of international law.

The 12-day war came to a stop on June 24, after crushing retaliatory Iranian strikes targeting both Israeli and US positions forced Israel to halt its aggression and enter a unilateral ceasefire.

Addressing the Central Asia-Russia summit in Dushanbe on Thursday, Putin said that Israeli authorities have asked him to deliver a message to Iran.

“We continue confidence-based contacts with Israel and receive signals from Israeli leadership asking that this be conveyed to our Iranian friends that Israel intends and is determined to further resolve the issue, and is not interested in any form of confrontation,” he said.

