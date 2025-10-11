European troika says will hold talks with Iran, US

According to Al Jazeera, the leaders of the three European countries—French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer—stated that they intend to hold talks with Tehran and Washington to reach an agreement ensuring that Iran will not possess nuclear weapons.

The three European leaders once again defended their decision to activate the snapback mechanism against Iran, reiterating their earlier claims. Without addressing their own non-compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA), they asserted that Iran’s nuclear program poses a serious threat to global peace and security.

They also called on all United Nations member states to adhere to the mechanism for reinstating sanctions against Iran.

endNewsMessage1