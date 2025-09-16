Iran victim to US unilateralism, Israel dangerous adventures: Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the conference on Iran and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Tehran.

"In the last two years, our region and the world have witnessed major challenges, including unprecedented, blatant and brazen violations of international law and the UN Charter by the Zionist regime under the support of some world powers," Araghchi said in this summit.

The Foreign Minister said, "Today the world is facing unbridled unilateralism. This worrying trend has made the international order more fragile, and the stability and maintenance of regional and global peace and security face serious challenges."

Araghchi stated, "On the other hand, this situation has doubled the importance and strengthening of existing multilateral mechanisms and the creation of multilateral cooperation coalitions and organizations."

