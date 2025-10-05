Iran condemns attack on Sumud flotilla and arrest of pro-Palestinian activists

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei strongly condemned the Israeli regime's attack on the Sumud humanitarian flotilla in international waters and the violent arrest of the activists supporting the Palestinian people as terrorist act aimed at perpetuating the famine imposed on Gaza.

Referring to the participation of citizens of 47 countries in Sumud humanitarian campaign aimed at breaking the cruel siege of Gaza and confronting the genocide of Palestinians, Baghaei stressed the need for all governments and the United Nations to support this campaign, hold the Zionist regime accountable, and immediately release those detained.

Referring to the transfer of the detainees of the Sumud Flotilla to the infamous Katziyot prison, which is known as a symbol of the occupation regime's torture and inhumane treatment of Palestinian prisoners, Baghaei said: "The arrest of pro-Palestinian activists and their transfer to this prison, along with the insulting behavior of the Zionist regime's Minister of Internal Security towards them, is another sign of the regime's moral decline."

