Iran recalls ambassadors from Germany, France, UK

In response the irresponsible action of the three European countries in misusing the Snapback mechanism to reinstate previously terminated UN Security Council resolutions, Iran has recalled its ambassadors from Germany, France, and the United Kingdom for consultations in Tehran.

Earlier on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi asserts that the European trio of the UK, France, and Germany’s efforts at reviving the UN Security Council’s sanctions against Iran are “null and void” and carry no legal force.

