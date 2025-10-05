Western accusations against Iran atomic prog. baseless: Pezeshkian

Pezeshkian made the remarks in an interview with Fox News on September 28 when he was in New York to address the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, discussing Iran’s nuclear program, the US-Israeli 12-day imposed war, future ties with the United States, Human rights issues, as well as regional and international developments.

When asked about nuclear weapons, the president said that the Islamic Republic assigns no place for nuclear weapons in its doctrine. “We are fully prepared to assure the world that we are not and will not seek nuclear weapons in any way. However, the actions taken against us by them [Israeli regime and the United States] have been contrary to all their commitments and principles.”

In response to a question about Iran’s enrichment of uranium up to 60 percent, Pezeshkian acknowledged that such levels may not be necessary for regular energy use. However, he emphasized that this enrichment occurred under strict international monitoring before the United States unilaterally violated the 2015 nuclear deal.

