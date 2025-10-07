Iran slams PGCC–EU allegations on sovereignty, defense power

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei dismissed the interventionist and unfounded claims raised in the joint statement of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) and the European Union, including the repetition of the United Arab Emirates’ baseless claim regarding the Iranian islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa, as well as interference in Iran’s defensive and nuclear issues.

Baghaei warned against the divisive and destructive meddling of certain European countries in the Persian Gulf region’s affairs, emphasizing Iran’s absolute and perpetual sovereignty over the three islands as an inseparable part of its territorial integrity.

Repetition of baseless claims in political statements has no legal value and does not alter geographical or historical realities, he emphasized.

endNewsMessage1