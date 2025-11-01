Iran, Russia stress shared stance against Western policies

Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Boris Chernyshov told the visiting Iranian delegation, led by lawmaker Mohsen Zangeneh, that relations between the two parliaments were at “the highest level of mutual trust,” and that constructive dialogue between Moscow and Tehran continued at all levels.

“Our relations with Iran are built on mutual trust and respect,” Chernyshov said. “The positions of our two countries on international issues, particularly toward US and Western policies, remain close and coordinated.”

He said Russia’s experience in adapting to sanctions could serve both nations, noting that Russian companies initially faced major challenges but soon rebuilt operations and opened new markets. “Iran has had a similar experience, and exchanging these lessons can benefit both sides,” he added.

