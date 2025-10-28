Iran cooperation with IAEA based on parliament's law: FM Spox

The Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said in his briefing to reporters on Tuesday in response to a question about a letter from Iran, Russia, and China to the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi and Grossi's statements about behind-the-closed-doors negotiations, "I did not hear this statement from Grossi. The basis for cooperation with the IAEA is a law approved by the parliament."

Shortly after the US-Israeli aggression on the nuclear sites back in June, Iran’s parliament approved a bill to suspend Tehran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) following its politically-motivated resolution against the Islamic Republic, which paved the way for the aggression.

Baghaei added, "Some aspects of our cooperation with the Agency are routine cooperation that is in line with our interests, including the issue of refueling the Bushehr power plant and observing the operation of the Tehran research reactor. These things must be done, but the basis of our cooperation with the Agency is the law approved by the parliament and based on the decision of the Supreme National Security Council."

