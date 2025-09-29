Snapback mechanism against Iran null, void: Ulyanov

Mikhail Ivanovich Ulyanov, the Russian permanent representative to international organizations, believes the relevant procedure for the reimposition of UNSC sanctions against Iran was severely violated.

“France, Germany, and the UK claim that #snapback successfully took place. However, the relevant procedure was gravely violated by the #E3 and therefore #Russia has all reasons to believe that snapback is null and void,” he posted on his X account.

The periously terminated UN sanctions against Iran were officially re-imposed on the country illegally early on Sunday. Iranian officials strongly rejected the move, saying that the action lacks a legal basis.

endNewsMessage1