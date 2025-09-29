Negotiations West’s tool to strip Iran’s missile power: Ghalibaf

Iran’s Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, outlined five key points in a post on social media regarding the Europeans' move to trigger the snapback mechanism and reinstate terminated UN Security Council sanctions.

Ghalibaf stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran considers the activation of the snapback mechanism and the return of sanctions resolutions as illegal. He underlined that since Russia and China—two permanent members of the Security Council—have publicly declared the move unlawful, no country is obliged to comply with such resolutions.

Accordingly, he added, Iran does not consider itself bound to implement these “illegal” resolutions, including any suspension of uranium enrichment, emphasizing that Tehran’s right to enrichment remains recognized under international law.

