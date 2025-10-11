Iran slams US military interference in Caribbean

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei warned of the dangerous consequences of the US’s lawless and aggressive unilateralism, which he said undermines both regional and global stability.

He strongly condemned the recent US military attacks on fishing boats in the Caribbean and Washington’s threats to use force against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Venezuela. Baghaei called these actions a flagrant violation of the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law.

endNewsMessage1