World must end impunity for genocidal war criminals: Baghaei

"A month after the fact, the US media confirm what every one knew: 'Netanyahu ordered drone attacks on Gaza-bound humanitarian aid boats off Tunisia', as reported by CBS News," the senior Iranian diplomat wrote on X.

"This is simply yet another demonstration of the Israeli regime's absolute contempt for sovereignty of other States, for international law and for human life and dignity."

"The world must stop this barbaric lawlessness, end impunity for genocidal war criminals and hold their apolgists accountable."

