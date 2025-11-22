Araghchi to visit Oman, the Netherlands next week: Spox.
Speaking to reporters, Esmail Baghaei, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced that Seyyed Abbas Araghchi will visit Oman and the Netherlands next week.
According to Baghaei, the Foreign Minister will travel to Muscat next Monday to attend the Muscat Forum and meet with his Omani counterpart.